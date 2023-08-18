Ex-Seahawk Hosts New Survivor-like Streaming Show on a Huge Raft

A new show on HBO Max is kind of like Survivor, except the contestants are filmed on a huge raft and it is hosted by an ex-player for the Seattle Seahawks.

The Raft: A New Survival Show on Max

If you have the streaming service HBO-Max (now just called Max), you may have seen a new show pop up recommended to watch that resembles the well-known TV show, Survivor. It is called 'Survive The Raft' and follows 9 contestants trying to survive the elements and each other on a single large raft in the ocean while they compete in challenges for cold hard cash. Think of a cross between the dating show 'Love Island' and the classic 'Survivor', let me explain.

Survive the Raft: The Rules of the Show

The show makes 9 very different people live and work together while trying to bank as much of the $250,000 total cash prize as possible in their safe. New people are periodically introduced and the original 9 and then they vote to either keep the original players or to swap one with the new option. Players that don't pull their weight, are caught in lies, or just don't fit in with the group are voted out and replaced. This game is not designed to get just 'one' winner, but more about how much money the group can earn and then split 9 ways. The catch is that you have to be one of the 9 that survives til the end in order to claim your cash. Oh yea, and Seattle fans might be interested in watching because the show is hosted by an ex-player for the Seattle Seahawks! Can you guess who it is?

Ex-Seattle Seahawk Hosts Survival Streaming Show 'The Raft'

Do you recognize this player wearing #48 in the picture above? The host of 'The Raft' played for the Seattle Seahawks as a long snapper during the 2014 season and in the loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 49. Before that, he was a member of the US Army Green Berets for 6 years and played football for the University of Texas as a long snapper after his military service.

Walk-on Starter for Texas with No Previous Football Experience

Believe it or not, he learned the position with no previous football experience and won the starting long-snapper position for the Longhorns and then again as the starting long-snapper for the Seahawks. While he played for the Seahawks this player wore #48 until he was released before the 2015 season. Now that you know all those facts, can you name this ex-Seahawks player?

Nate Boyer: Ex-Seahawks Long Snapper & Host of 'Survive the Raft'

You may not remember a long-snapper that only played for one season, but you will probably recognize his picture. His name is Nate Boyer and he is the 'Jeff Probst' hosting the show and guiding the contestants through the changes and challenges of 'Survive the Raft'. So far only 3 episodes have been released but all have been filled with drama and plot twists. I know my family has been enjoying watching the show so far. If that sounds like your thing, the 4th episode will be available to watch on Max this Sunday, August 20, 2023.