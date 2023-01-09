Washington Tulip Farm to Sell Flowers in Honor of Idaho Murder Victim

Eastern Washington and Western Idaho were rocked when four University of Idaho students were found murdered in a rented off-campus home. Even though a prime suspect is in custody, the wounds will be healing for the rest of eternity.

Ethan Chapin, 20, was from Conway, Washington, and attended the University of Idaho in Moscow. While staying over at his girlfriend Xana Kernodle, he was murdered along with Xana and two of her roommates. Chapin was a triplet and worked at Tulip Valley Farms in the Evergreen State. Now the tulip farm looks to memorialize Ethan with one of his favorite things in the world: tulips.

In late November, friends of Ethan's planted tulips. Reese Gardner told K5 that "[Ethan will] always be here through the tulips." This new little garden is called Ethan's Smile and keeps his memory alive at Tulip Valley Farms, a place where Ethan loved working and loved being. Now Tulip Valley Farms is taking Ethan's blossoming memorial to the next step.

Tulip Valley Farms took to Facebook to announce their new Ethan's Smile bulb mix, so friends family, and other folks can remember Ethan. Proceeds from these sales will benefit other gardens in the state and will also go toward scholarship funds in Ethan's name. For those who can't make the drive, they will have their website ready to go in the near future with the ability to order online.