Escape Tri-Cities with Secluded & Serine Backyard Waiting for You

Tired of busy streets all around you or neighbors looking in your windows? Need to get away and find your place of zen? This might be just the place for you!

Kennewick Home Features Over 22 Acres

This Kennewick property comes with 22.46 acres, a horse barn, a huge beautiful backyard with a koi pond, and lots of space to breathe. The home comes with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, an office, and beautiful hardwood floors. The master bedroom has an 8-person hot tub just outside on the patio with wrap-around fencing for lots of privacy. Speaking of privacy, you are way out from anyone else, with plenty of room!

Escape with This Huge Koi Pond Backyard

One really cool feature of the home is the huge koi pond in the yard and it houses over 40 different colorful koi. The yard is beautifully landscaped with a great balance of foliage and space with a huge grass area. There are two different surround sound systems installed on the property for choice in what you want to listen to. The entire main property is also surrounded by an electric fence, soffit lighting, and security for safety.

Huge Horse Barn Included

Also, the property is the perfect place for a huge horse lover with a huge barn and space for 9 stalls. The barn also has power and water supplied. It is connected to 2 miles of corrals with extra outbuildings for storage. There is a large dog kennel already for your puppies with grass as long as they don't dig it up. There is also a large outdoor kitchen installed on the patio with a stove and griddle for breakfast in the morning sunrise.

How Much is This Kennewick Home?

This home is listed by Marcia Wyatt with Retter & Company Sotheby's International Realty, and the asking price is $1,300,000. The address is 289225 SE 397, Kennewick, WA 99337. This home has been for sale since October 2022 and was last purchased in 2013 for $305,500.00. Find out more info about this home or schedule a tour by clicking here and check out a full gallery below.