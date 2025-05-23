Escape “Back-2-Winter” at Chinook Pass This Memorial Day Weekend

If you are one of those wild souls who actually miss winter (yes, you know who you are), then I’ve got the perfect Memorial Day weekend escape for you. (In my best Doc Brown voice) - "We're sending you Back-2-Winter!"

Chinook Pass is now officially open for the season, but it is still holding onto a bit of that magical winter charm. Not only is there still feet of deep snow near the summit, but even some fresh snow fell this morning.

A Surprise Snowy Scene in Late May

Yes, fresh snow in late May. Everyone else is firing up the grill and putting on flip-flops. You could be heading up SR-410 to experience one last breath of winter air.

According to the latest update from Snoqualmie Pass, Chinook Pass and neighboring Cayuse Pass have just opened, and they’re looking picture-perfect, freshly cleared of snow.

A Dusting of Fresh Snow and Adventure

The fresh snowfall, maybe an inch, was enough to make fresh tire tracks on the freshly cleared highway. But a friendly reminder that with snow comes slick roads, so drive carefully, even if you still have snow tires on.

If you are missing winter, you can skip the crowded parks and BBQs this Memorial Day and head somewhere peaceful, quiet, and (maybe this is you) more Instagrammable?

Chinook Pass is surreal right now, in between seasons when time slows down and the mountains remind you why you almost didn’t want winter to end. Well, maybe!