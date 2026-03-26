Cougar Sightings in Ephrata? Here’s What Police Are Actually Saying

So, there might be a cougar roaming around Ephrata, but police are saying the situation is not quite as clear as it sounds online.

Get our free mobile app

The Ephrata Police Department says they started getting calls the morning of March 25 about posts claiming a cougar had been spotted in the southeast part of town.

Reports of Cougar Sightings Start in Ephrata

One of those posts involved three dogs that were reportedly attacked inside a fenced backyard. That story in particular got the public's attention fast. The dog owner told police the attack happened Monday evening, but there were no witnesses or camera footage.

When officers followed up, things got a bit murky.

The veterinarian who treated the surviving dogs could not confirm what kind of animal was responsible for the injuries to the dogs. While it could have been something feline, there was not enough evidence to say for sure. They say it could also have been another dog.

Adding to the rumors, the police looked into a separate report of a cougar running across Nat Washington Way near St. Rose of Lima School early that same morning. It turned out to be a third-party report based on a Ring camera comment, not an actual eyewitness sighting.

So, Is There a Cougar Roaming in Ephrata?

Right now, police say there is no confirmed evidence of a cougar in Ephrata. They haven’t been able to substantiate any of the sightings or connect the dog attack to a specific animal. Still, they’re taking the concerns seriously and continuing to keep an eye on things.

Get our free mobile app

Even though nothing is confirmed, police want the public to stay alert, especially with pets or small children. If you see anything unusual or potentially dangerous, report it right away.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy