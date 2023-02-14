Rap World is Noticing Kennewick Man Died from Freak Accident

When you usually read about someone dying in the news, it is usually so impersonal with basic information and you don't really get a sense of what the person was like.

A 40-year-old man from Kennewick was killed a few weeks ago, but we are just now finding out what an amazing life he lived.

40-Year Old Man from Kennewick Hit by Truck in Richland

Just a few weeks ago on January 31st, Kennewick police got reports of a man hit by a truck near 14th Avenue and Olympia Street in Kennewick.

The accident happened just before 3 in the morning and the driver of the truck was not impaired and stayed at the scene.

The man hit by the truck was identified as 40-year-old Ryan Shepard from Kennewick.

He was taken to a local hospital but later died. Police report that Ryan Shepard had stepped into the street and was hit by the truck. That is all we knew of the story until a few days ago.

The Amazing but Short Life of Ryan Shepard from Kennewick, Washington

The 40-year-old man from Tri-Cities that was tragically killed after being struck by a truck, had a surprising and amazing life.

You probably were standing next to him in line at the grocery store or sitting at a nearby table inside your favorite Tri-Cities restaurant and had no idea.

Little did you know he worked for both Space X and Disney Imagineering as an engineer and was friends with Eminem from working as his double in videos and on tour.

Yes, he was Eminem's double.

Working as Eminem's Stunt Double

Ryan Shepard had accomplished a lot in his relatively short life. He went to Kamiakin High School and studied at Columbia Basin College before going to study Mechanical engineering at Seattle University.

The first job listed on his Facebook profile is working for Shady Records in 2001.

It says "Eminem’s Stunat Double and Shady Family member at Shady Records, January 1, 2001, to present, Music Videos, Award Shows, and Tours." (yes, he misspelled stunt on the profile)

He not only worked as Eminem's stunt double but also as his stand-in and double for photos. He was dressed as Rap Boy in the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards, and everyone thought it was Eminem.

Ryan Leaves Behind His Legacy

Ryan's family and friends have been expressing their grief online.

One personal friend, Jason Howard, wrote on Facebook "Such a good friend. Can't say enough amazing things about him. Taught him the ins and outs of wine cellar design. He was always an incredibly bright kid with a hunger for knowledge."

Another, Mary Mead, was related to Ryan and said "RIP my nephew Ryan Shepard."

Ryan leaves behind two children, 7 and 11 years old. RIP Ryan, you died less than a mile from my house and I sure would have loved to meet you. It shows how amazing people living right next to you can be without you even knowing it.

