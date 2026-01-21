New Redmond, WA Drone Program Is Changing Emergency Response

The future of emergency response in Redmond, Washington, just took flight with a huge change, literally.

The Redmond Police Department has reached an exciting milestone in its Drone as First Responder (DFR) program, bringing faster response times, smarter decision-making, and enhanced safety to the community.

A Faster Way to Respond When Seconds Matter

Speed matters in emergencies, and the new Skydio X10 drone delivers just that to the police department. The drone is capable of flying up to 45 miles per hour, and arrives much quicker at critical incidents than officers on the ground. That speed provides immediate visual information, helping responders understand what is happening in real time before they arrive and helping them make informed decisions from the very start.

Speed is important, but safety is the top priority for any emergency team. The Skydio X10 is equipped with full collision-avoidance technology, allowing it to navigate complex environments safely without pilot adjustments. This means fewer risks for officers, residents, and bystanders, because it will not crash into unseen objects while heading to high-stress and sometimes hard-to-reach emergencies.

Redmond Drone System is Built with Safety in Mind

To support this growing program, the department is expanding its DFR infrastructure with five new drone docks across four strategic locations. That brings the total number of docks citywide to eight. Average response times are already around 90 seconds, but are expected to drop even further, with a goal of sub-60-second response times after the upgrade.

For Redmond residents, this program means faster emergency response, better information during critical incidents, and a safer approach to public safety.

