Watch Magical Video of Elk Playing in the Washington Snow

Sometimes capturing a brief moment in real life can be just plain magical.

Elk Caught on Film Playing in Washington Mountain Snow

The rutting season is just about over, but a herd of Washington State elk is obviously still feeling frisky. A trail camera near Snoqualmie Pass captured the elk as they were running across one of the animal crossings over I-90 having some fun in the newly fallen snow. First, seven different female elk can be seen running into view as four or five of them start chasing each other and frolicking around in the snow. Then a big buck can be seen walking into the frame with a huge set of antlers looking back as another female elk walks into view.

Elk Herd Seen Running Over Crossing on Other Side

The animal crossing has trail cameras on both sides of the entrance and the entire path of the herd can be captured. After leaving the view of the first camera, the herd of ten elk can be seen running quickly over the crossing and right past the second camera. These cameras are great for showing which animals are comfortable using the crossings as well as helping make an educated guess about population size as well. Hunting season ended in August so most elk out now are pretty brave and are more visible. You can watch the entire trail video released by the Snoqualmie Pass Twitter account posted below.