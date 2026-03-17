Kennewick El Tequila Restaurant Damaged by Early Morning Fire

A structure fire was reported on West Kennewick Avenue just before 7 a.m. this morning after a passerby spotted smoke and called 911.

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When firefighters arrived, the scene had already escalated.

Restaurant Suffers Heavy Smoke Damage After Fire in Downtown Kennewick

The fire was found in El Tequilas, with heavy, dark smoke pouring from the building. In an interview, the Kennewick Fire Department Chief Michael Heffner said firefighters were able to get there quickly because of the call, and that timing made a big difference.

Even with the intensity of the smoke, crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring businesses. Firefighters even went into nearby buildings to double-check, confirming there was no extension of the fire beyond the restaurant. He also said crews would remain on scene, checking inside the walls and the attic to make sure the spread is stopped.

Fire Damage was Contained, Investigation is Ongoing

While the fire did not spread to neighboring businesses, the restaurant itself suffered extensive smoke damage inside.

The good news, no injuries have been reported.

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Crews remained on scene for several hours, working through cleanup and beginning the investigation into what caused the fire. Right now, the cause is still unknown.

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