Rivian and Tesla Destroyed in Crash on I-405 After a Medical Episode

Another serious collision stopped traffic on the Eastside this morning, after two electric vehicles were struck by a driver suffering a medical emergency behind the wheel.

The crash happened near the gore point at the I-405 and SR 167 interchange, a notoriously busy area for lane changes and shoulder stops.

Two EVs Changing a Tire Were Hit on the Side of I-405

According to Trooper Rick Johnson, the drivers of a Rivian and a Tesla had pulled over into the gore point of an off-ramp to change a tire. A Subaru came into the area, the driver was reportedly experiencing a medical episode, and crashed into the stopped vehicles. The impact was severe, leaving both the Rivian and Tesla destroyed.

The crash not only damaged the cars, but it also left people hurt. One driver was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, and another suffered a broken leg. Quick response from emergency crews likely prevented an even worse outcome.

The Dangers of Being Stopped on a Washington Highway

This crash is another example of how dangerous the side of busy highways is. Even in places where drivers might think they’re out of harm’s way, like in a gore point or off the side of the road, traffic dangers are real.

Medical emergencies, distracted driving, or high speeds can all turn moments like a tire change into sudden, life-threatening situations.

