Washington’s Calm Weather is Fading, Wind and Rain Move In

Enjoy the last of the quiet fall weather while you can, because it is not going to last much longer.

The National Weather Service says the stretch of clear, dry days will wrap up soon as a frontal system pushes into the Columbia Basin and will bring steady rain and gusty winds to eastern Washington and Oregon this weekend.

Strong Eastern Washington Winds Forecast Overnight Saturday

High winds are expected to hit late Saturday night, beginning around 11 p.m. and lasting through about 5 a.m. on Sunday. Sustained winds of 25 to 30 mph are forecast, with gusts that could top 50 mph in the Columbia Basin, the Eastern Gorge, and the Simcoe Highlands. Even outside those areas, it will still be breezy, with gusts reaching 40 to 45 mph in open, unblocked areas.

Drivers traveling overnight should be ready for rough conditions, especially with high-profile vehicles or trailers. Blowing dust and debris will also reduce visibility in exposed areas.

Rain Returns This Weekend, Then Washington Gets Colder

Rain will start developing later today and increase through Saturday, with the heaviest showers expected as the front moves through overnight. Behind the system, cooler air will drop snow levels, bringing light snow to higher mountain passes by Sunday.

This weekend, stay weather-aware, secure outdoor items, and plan travel carefully. Washington's peaceful fall weather stretch is officially giving way to the wet, windy side of the season. That means full-on winter is not far behind, so be ready.

