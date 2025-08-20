Extreme Heat Illness Warning Given for Eastern Washington into Next Week

If you live in eastern Washington or north Idaho, you’ve probably noticed the heat ramping back up.

Get our free mobile app

The National Weather Service is warning that the heat it is not going anywhere soon and brings with it the risk of heat-related illness.

Canva-Getty, X @NWSSpokane, X @NWSPendleton Canva-Getty, X @NWSSpokane, X @NWSPendleton loading...

National Weather Service Warns of Heat Illness Risks Through Next Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Spokane says we are heading into several days of very hot and prolonged temperatures, which means the risk of heat-related illnesses is on the rise.

So what’s the forecast looking like? It is expected to be very hot and dry. Most cities in the region will see at least a moderate risk of heat illness from Friday through next Tuesday.

These Areas of Washington State Have the Highest Heat Illness Risk

Some places, though, are really feeling the heat, like Chelan, Lewiston, and Wenatchee, which are under major risk of heat illness through the weekend.

Wenatchee will climb to extreme risk levels by Monday and Tuesday after a weekend of major heat risk. Temps are hovering right around 100°F in these areas with major or extreme heat illness risk.

Get our free mobile app

The Tri-Cities are also staying toasty, sticking close to that triple-digit mark all weekend long.

This kind of prolonged heat is no joke, especially when it builds over several days without much nighttime relief. It's not just uncomfortable—it can be dangerous.

Canva-Getty loading...

Heat Illness is Preventable: Tips to Stay Safe

Heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion or heat stroke can sneak up quickly, especially in extreme conditions like this, but there are a few things you can do to protect yourself and your family.

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. Water is your best friend right now. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which dehydrate you.

Stay indoors during peak heat. If possible, limit outdoor activity to mornings or evenings.

Use fans or AC. No AC? Head to a public cooling center, library, or mall to cool down.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. Breathable fabrics help regulate your body temperature.

Check on neighbors and family, especially older adults or those with health conditions.

Never leave pets or people in cars, even for a few minutes.

Keep an Eye on Heat Alerts

Stay safe, stay cool, and look out for each other, on hopefully the last late-summer scorcher of the year.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy