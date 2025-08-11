Urgent Heat Wave Alert Issued for Washington State East of the Cascades

If you live in eastern Oregon or south-central Washington, brace for some serious heat over the next 48 hours.

The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning that temperatures are expected to rise from now through Tuesday, with highs forecasted to be 15°F above normal and exceeding 100°F.

These numbers are not going to break records, but they are dangerous, especially for vulnerable populations.

High Pressure Dome Brings Dangerous Heat to Washington

A large dome of high pressure is settling over eastern Washington and creating what meteorologists call a "Major Heat Risk", Level 3 out of 4.

An Extreme Heat Watch is in effect for the Columbia Basin, Central Oregon, the Blue Mountain foothills, Simcoe Highlands, and the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys through Tuesday evening.

The worst of the heat is expected to peak today and tomorrow (Monday and Tuesday).

Even if you’re used to summer heat, this kind of prolonged and intense spike can be hard on the body, especially if you are not prepared. The NWS and Washington State health experts have a few reminders to help keep you safe.

Tips to Keep Safe During Washington State's August Heat Wave

Stay hydrated and Drink water regularly, even if you’re not feeling thirsty.

Check on the elderly and vulnerable neighbors. They’re at higher risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Don’t forget your pets. Make sure they have plenty of water and a cool place to rest.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours when temperatures are at their highest.

It’s tempting to treat this like any other hot day, but don't. When temperatures soar this fast, your body does not have time to adapt. Make sure you know the signs of heat-related illness (like nausea, dizziness, rapid pulse, or confusion), and do not hesitate to seek help if needed.

Stay safe and cool out there!

