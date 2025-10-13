Snoqualmie Pass Gets the Earliest Snowfall in Over 5 Years

Snow has returned to Snoqualmie Pass, and it’s only mid-October.

The Alpental Mountain Report at Snoqualmie Pass got a fresh dusting of white yesterday (Sunday, October 12, 2025), with snow falling all the way down at the base of the resort. Alpental posted on X that it has been half a decade since snow has come this early in the season.

Snoqualmie Pass Already White After the Weekend

While it wasn’t more than half an inch, the sight of snow on the trees, chairlifts, and base lodges had skiers and snowboarders buzzing online. The Summit shared a photo captioned, “A sure sign that winter is on its way”, and fans loved it. Snowboarders and skiers are itching to break out their gear, and this was the first tease that ski season is right around the corner.

According to resort staff, this is the earliest snowfall The Summit has seen since 2019. That year turned out to be a solid winter, so it’s hard not to read this as an omen. Snoqualmie Pass averages almost 300 inches of snow each year, with December being the snowiest month. That area gets about 66 inches of snow over only 10 days on average per year.

The Earliest Snoqualmie Base Snowfall Since 2019

Last year, the first significant snowfall didn’t arrive until November 18, so this October blast feels like a head start. Between the Mariners taking Game 1 of the ALCS and snow falling in the Cascades, it’s been quite the weekend for the Seattle area.

Temperatures around Snoqualmie Pass are expected to hover near 40 degrees this week, which means rain is more likely in the short term. Do not worry, mountain fans, waiting to break out your winter equipment, the snow will be coming soon enough.

