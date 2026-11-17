Earl Thomas is a Super Bowl champion, a six-time Pro Bowler in Seattle, and a huge part of the legendary Legion of Boom defense.

But years after his time in Seattle, his NFL career came to a sudden end, followed by multiple legal controversies.

Now, Earl can put that chapter behind him after Nina Thomas, Earl's estranged wife, has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to defraud the former Seahawks star out of more than $2.7 million.

The Thomas Marriage Was in the Spotlight From the Start

Earl and Nina Thomas married in 2016 in a high-class ceremony attended by many famous names, including former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara.

When they were married, Earl was one of the biggest stars in Seattle, had already helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII, and was one of the NFL's elite defensive backs.

Their marriage eventually fell apart, and Nina filed for divorce in 2020. That is when the couple's personal problems became news headlines.

Prosecutors Say There Were Millions in Transfers and Expensive Purchases

Federal prosecutors say the alleged financial scheme started in September 2021, after the divorce filing, and they arrested the pair on December 16, 2024.

According to the federal case, Nina and co-defendant Kevin Thompson allegedly moved money from Earl's financial accounts without his knowledge.

Prosecutors say they opened accounts to receive the money and created an email account in Earl's name. One cash withdrawal reportedly was as much as $300,000.

$2.7 Million Was Taken from Earl Thomas

Authorities allege the pair took more than $2.7 million from Earl in Total and spent some of the money on expensive purchases, including a $28,796 Hermès Birkin handbag and a $52,890 Porsche Panamera.

They also allegedly charged $5,500 to Earl's credit card for a plastic surgery procedure.

Nina and Thompson were indicted on federal charges in 2024, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering.

Thompson also faced separate drug and firearm charges.

Nina Thomas Agrees to Plead Guilty

According to federal court documents obtained by TMZ, Nina has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

The agreement also makes Nina and Thompson jointly responsible for paying $3,497,444.64 in restitution.

Thompson has agreed to plead guilty to two charges: conspiracy to commit wire fraud and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

The wire fraud charge carries a maximum five-year sentence. The cocaine charge carries a possible sentence of up to 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine.

These are maximum possible penalties, but the actual judgment has not been decided.

Another Chapter in Earl Thomas' Difficult Years

For Seahawks fans, the timing and history make this story especially interesting.

Earl's personal life was already making headlines during those years, including the 2020 confrontation involving Nina and his 2022 arrest over an alleged protective-order violation.

Looking back now, we know there was a lot more going on behind the scenes. These new details help me as a fan understand that messy chapter in Earl's life.

I'll always remember Earl as one of the guys who helped make the Legion of Boom special and bring Seattle its first Super Bowl trophy.

Now, after all the personal ups and downs, it's good to see him finally getting some measure of justice as this case moves through the courts.

Seattle Seahawks have always been a 4th-quarter team, after all.

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