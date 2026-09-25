Dust Storm Causing Multiple Crashes, Blocking SR-397. Avoid the Area

Strong winds are creating a dangerous dust storm with severely reduced visibility on SR-397 between milepost 4 and I-82 in the Tri-Cities right now, and multiple blocking collisions are already on the ground.

Washington State Patrol District 3 is on scene and asking all drivers to avoid the area immediately and use alternate routes.

This is an active and developing situation.

What Is Happening Out There Right Now

The combination of strong winds and the dry agricultural landscape around the Tri-Cities has created a dust storm that has dropped visibility on SR-397 to dangerous levels. When drivers cannot see and cannot stop in time, the result is exactly what WSP is dealing with right now: multiple collisions blocking the roadway between milepost 4 and the I-82 interchange.

Dust storms in eastern Washington are not rare, but they are genuinely dangerous, and they move fast. Visibility can drop from clear to near zero in seconds as wind-driven dust sweeps across open fields and onto the highway. Drivers who enter a dust storm at highway speed without warning have almost no time to react safely.

Stay Off SR-397 Right Now

WSP District 3 is specifically asking drivers in Kennewick, Richland, and Pasco to avoid SR-397 in this corridor and find a detour route.

With multiple blocking collisions already on scene, the road is compromised, and emergency crews need space to work safely.

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