Tri-City Dust Devils Celebrating 25 Seasons with Fun Fan Promos All Year Long

The Tri-City Dust Devils' 2026 season will be one to remember. The local baseball club is celebrating its 25th anniversary season, a quarter century of baseball and summer nights at Gesa Stadium.

The team’s schedule this year includes 66 home games in the Tri-Cities, with the season both starting and ending on their home field. There is a packed calendar of promotions, giveaways, and special events designed to celebrate the milestone year.

Tri-City Dust Devils 25th Anniversary Starts with Opening Night Fireworks

The anniversary season begins Friday, April 3, at 6:30 p.m. with Opening Night fireworks after the game. Fans coming through the gates will also receive a magnetic 2026 schedule giveaway, starting six months of baseball and promotions.

The 2026 season home games will have 13 fireworks nights, 12 Family Feast Nights, and even two drone shows lighting up the sky above the ballpark.

The Dust Devils are adding several new promotional nights in 2026 to go with established fan favorite traditions from past years.

Pop Star Night will feature a DJ billed as “DJ Swiftie.” The popular traveling act ZOOperStars! is also scheduled, bringing oversized animal mascots and comedy routines to the ballpark.

If you are a fan who loves giveaways, there are nine big ones to collect throughout the season, including items like a 25th Season Pennant, building blocks featuring team mascot Dusty, a Viñeros soccer scarf, a crossbody bag, and two player bobbleheads.

Of course, old favorites like the Dash for Cash, School Night, Viñeros Nights, and Rooster Tails Nights are still a part of the season.

Throwback Dust Devils Uniform Added for the 25th Season

To celebrate the anniversary, players will take the field in special commemorative pinstriped jerseys during Opening Weekend and several other games during the year. The uniforms have the Tri-City wordmark across the front and caps inspired by the team’s original design from 2001.

Replica jerseys will go on sale after the season begins, and player-worn jerseys will be auctioned off later in the summer.

Single-game tickets go on sale March 16, and the team is also offering a new 2026 Season Pass, giving fans access to all 66 home games for $99.

