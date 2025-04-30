Dummy in the HOV Lane? Driver Busted and Learns the Fines Aren’t Fake

Driver Caught Using Dummy Passenger in HOV Lane Faces Hefty Fines

Yesterday, on northbound I-5 near 145th Street, a driver was stopped by Washington State Patrol (WSP) for using a dummy as a passenger to access the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane. The driver admitted he was using the dummy to try and use the HOV lane. Trooper Rick Johnson obviously noticed the fake girlfriend passenger and pulled them over.

This happens much more than you would think. Police have caught people using mannequins, Halloween decorations, and even cardboard cutouts to impersonate passengers and evade HOV lane regulations. Once, a person tried to use a sweatshirt hung over the headrest as an attempt to skirt the law. However, these have consistently led to big tickets and fines from the Washington State Patrol.

How Much Could a Dummy Ride Cost You in Washington?

Under Washington state law, the base fine for an HOV lane violation is $186. If a driver is caught using a dummy or mannequin as a passenger, an additional $200 fine is added, bringing the total to $386 for a first offense. Repeat offenders within a two-year period face escalating fines, with the possibility of a maximum fine of $536.

The rationale behind these penalties is to discourage illegal use of the HOV lanes, which are designated to shrink traffic congestion and promote carpooling. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and WSP have said these violations undermine the purpose of HOV lanes and get in the way of efforts to reduce traffic issues.

Why This I-5 Dummy Passenger Story Isn’t So Funny for Your Wallet

While the use of a dummy passenger in the HOV lane may seem like a harmless or humorous act, it carries significant legal consequences. Drivers attempting to cheat the system by employing “dummies” as passengers should be aware of the big fines they face. The Trooper added, “The driver also indicated he has not named his 'passenger'. I think he should call her 'expensive.”