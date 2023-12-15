Drunk Drivers Beware: Washington State Patrol is Looking for You

The Washington State Patrol has an important message for anyone who might be thinking about driving under the influence over the holiday.

Washington State Patrol DUI Holiday Emphasis Patrols

Tonight the Washington State Patrol kicks off the "Night of a Thousand Stars" campaign to fight DUI crashes and remember the ones lost over the holidays. The event is the kickoff to the holiday season when occurrences of drunk driving accidents seem to increase in Washington State. Just in King County alone last year (2022), the Washington State Patrol arrested 98 impaired drivers, and investigated 490 collisions, 3 were serious injury crashes, and 2 of those were fatal. The Night of a Thousand Stars is an annual event night to remember and mourn traffic death victims in Washington and the Washington State Patrol officers who try to prevent them. The annual event kicks off a "Home for the Holidays" campaign that lasts throughout the holidays specifically targeting impaired drivers.

The Washington State Patrol is Teaming Up with Local Departments

During the holiday season and through the new year, the Washington State Patrol will team up with other local departments throughout the state to "make the roadways safe this holiday season." Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn says "We lost 750 people in fatal crashes last year and that is huge. We’re at a high for 30 years" in an interview with Fox 12 KPTV. The number of lives lost from vehicle crashes in Washington State has grown significantly by 30% over the last four years according to the Washington State Patrol. That is why these holiday emphasis patrols are so important. If you are going to partake this holiday season, please stay off the roads and ask for a ride or call a ride-share like Lyft or Uber.