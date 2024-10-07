DUI Suspected in Four-Car Injury Crash on I-5 Ramp in Federal Way

A wrong-way driver caused a four-vehicle collision on I-5 in Federal Way resulting in serious injuries and major traffic delays.

Wrong-Way Driver Causes Four-Vehicle Collision on I-5 in Federal Way

A serious multi-vehicle accident happened late on October 4, 2024, when a wrong-way driver on the northbound I-5 ramp to South 272nd Street caused a four-car collision. The incident, which left several people injured and blocked the roadway for nearly four hours, has led to charges of vehicular assault and driving under the influence (DUI) against the driver.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver entered the freeway incorrectly from the eastbound South 272nd Street off-ramp, traveling in the wrong direction. After entering the freeway, the vehicle hit another car head-on before colliding with a third vehicle. The force of the crash sent the third car spinning, which was immediately broadsided by a fourth vehicle. After these collisions, the wrong-way vehicle veered off the road, rolled over, and came to rest upside down in a ditch.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after the accident, which happened just before midnight. The driver of the wrong-way vehicle sustained serious injuries and was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. It remains unclear whether the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Washington State Patrol reported that the ramp from northbound I-5 to South 272nd Street would be closed for an extended period as crews worked to clear the wreckage and investigate the incident. The roadway remained blocked for approximately three hours and 57 minutes, creating significant traffic delays in the area.