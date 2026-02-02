State Trooper Finds Drunk Driver Passed Out on I-5 Shoulder

The Washington State Patrol uncovered a disturbing scene on northbound I‑5 near Michigan Street this morning.

A blue Honda Civic was spotted on the shoulder around 8 a.m., still running with two people inside. Witnesses say they were completely passed out.

Credit Trooper Rick Johnson via X Credit Trooper Rick Johnson via X loading...

Washington State Patrol Finds Beer Bottles Everywhere

What made the scene even more jaw-dropping was the pile of bottles in the back seat. Troopers posted a picture showing at least an 18-pack and three 6-pack boxes of Pacifico beer scattered around, with empty bottles covering the floor.

A vigilant WSDOT employee first noticed the car and went to check on the occupants. After being reported to the Washington State Patrol, Trooper Rick Johnson and team responded. The driver was arrested for DUI after blowing a .165, twice the legal limit of .08 in Washington. The passenger was thankfully unharmed but also passed out. Clearly, this morning could have ended much worse.

An Important Reminder for Washington Drivers

This is just another reminder of how prevalent impaired driving is in Washington State. One moment of poor judgment can turn the morning commute into a potential tragedy. At least, these two were “pulled over” when found, but who knows if they arrived there sober. My bet would be...no.

If you are planning on drinking at Super Bowl parties this weekend, make sure to plan a safe ride home, like rideshare services or a designated driver.

