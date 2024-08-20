Early DUI Crash Underscores Alarming 2024 Stats for Washington

It is another daily collision in Washington State involving a DUI driver and sadly the problem isn't getting any better!

Drunk Driving Remains a Major Problem in Washington State

In Washington State, drunk driving has remained alarmingly persistent throughout 2024. That problem was apparent again this morning with another DUI collision, but luckily this time everyone was OK. Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax posted about the accident this morning on X, “Early this morning a two-vehicle head-on DUI collision occurred on US 101 at MP 70 north of Raymond. Miraculously there were no serious injuries.” The latest statistics from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reveal a troubling trend in alcohol-related crashes this year. Believe it or not, there have been 2,291 crashes involving alcohol so far in 2024. The breakdown includes:

Fatal Crashes: 42

Suspected Serious Injury Crashes: 253

Suspected Minor Injury Crashes: 353

Possible Injury Crashes: 306

No Apparent Injury Crashes: 1,337

These numbers highlight the severe impact of driving under the influence in Washington, including a large number of incidents resulting in serious and minor injuries. These statistics illustrate the dangers and consequences associated with impaired driving.

DUI Driving Statistics Nationwide

Nationwide, the problem of drunk driving is just as alarming. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), alcohol impairment is a leading cause of traffic fatalities, with approximately 37 people dying each day due to drunk driving, which is equivalent to one death every 39 minutes. In total, more than 11,000 lives are lost every year in the U.S. because of alcohol-impaired driving.

A driver is legally considered impaired in Washington State when their blood alcohol concentration (BAC) reaches 0.08 or higher. The consequences of a DUI are severe, with first offense legal and financial penalties often exceeding $10,000. The total annual economic cost of drunk driving in the US, including deaths, injuries, and damages, exceeds $58 billion.

Drunk driving accidents are particularly prevalent during the summer months, especially in July. In 2022, alcohol-related crashes accounted for 32% of all US traffic fatalities, and over 280 children were killed in drunk-driving accidents that same year. The message remains critical: always drive sober. The latest crash on US 101 serves as a stark reminder of the risks and the necessity for constant vigilance to prevent such tragedies.