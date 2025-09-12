Washington State Trooper Clasen to Plead Not Guilty at Arraignment

Washington State Patrol Trooper Sarah Clasen will plead not guilty to vehicular homicide charges from the March DUI crash that killed 20-year-old Jhoser Sanchez.

That announcement came from her attorney, Scott Johnson.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Clasen to Plead Not Guilty

Johnson told a local news station that Clasen’s defense team has only recently gained access to case evidence.

“With the evidence finally about to be available to the defense, our team of experts can begin carefully analyzing the case. We expect the review and analysis to take considerable time,” Johnson said in an interview.

Clasen’s arraignment is set for September 24 at 8:30 a.m.

The Case Against Trooper Sarah Clasen

Six months after the fatal collision, prosecutors finally filed one count of vehicular homicide against Clasen. The off-duty trooper was accused of driving drunk and turning left into the path of Sanchez’s motorcycle along State Route 240.

Sanchez later died at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

Court documents, affidavits, and bodycam footage show that Clasen appeared dazed, confused, and even laughed while discussing Sanchez’s condition. Her BAC was later tested at 0.17%, which is more than double the legal limit in Washington.

Clasen had worked in the Tri-Cities and knew many officers on scene. That caused Benton County prosecutors to ask the Spokane office to handle the case. Assistant Criminal Chief Attorney Katie McNulty filed the charges in early September.

Clasen has been on paid administrative leave since the crash and is set to enter her plea in Benton County court later this month on September 24, 2025.

