Troopers Investigating a Serious DUI Crash on I-5 This Morning

A crash shut down the southbound I-5 ramp to Bay Street this morning (Thursday, October 9) while Washington State Troopers investigated a serious DUI vehicular assault.

Get our free mobile app

The single-vehicle rollover left one passenger hospitalized with serious but stable injuries.

Washington State Patrol's Careful Work Behind the Scenes

Trooper Kameron Watts shared steady updates throughout the morning, and it wasn’t long before the Troopers determined the driver showed signs of impairment. That immediately led to a DUI arrest.

From the outside, it can look like everything just stops when a crash area is closed, but there is a lot happening behind those cones. Collision techs use advanced tools for scene mapping and kinematic analysis to piece together exactly what happened.

Getting this data correctly takes time, but it is key to accurate reports, holding the right people accountable, and learning everything they can from a crash.

A Reminder of the Obvious - DUI Crashes Are Completely Preventable

This driver will face serious consequences, but the story could have been far worse with a victim getting severely hurt or killed. Every impaired driving crash is one that did not have to happen. Instead, call a friend, use a rideshare, or stay put for the night. Taking just a second to make the right decision keeps everyone safer.

Get our free mobile app

The Bay Street ramp reopened later that morning, but for the passenger who was hurt, the recovery will take much longer and I am sure be expensive.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy