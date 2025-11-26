Suspected DUI Driver Flees WA Trooper, Dogs Ride Out Chaos in Crate

A routine attempted DUI stop on I-5 near Southcenter turned into a full pursuit Monday night, and everyone, including two pooches stuffed in a crate in the back, is ok.

According to Trooper Rick Johnson, a TZT trooper tried pulling over a driver who appeared impaired on I-5. Instead of stopping, the driver hit the gas and took the exit toward 272nd Street, creating a dangerous situation.

Washington Trooper DUI Stop Turns Into Car Chase with Dogs in the Back

The trooper spotted the danger and called to terminate the chase, a move that likely prevented something worse from happening. Just after the Trooper called off the chase, the driver missed a turn completely and slammed into two curbs. The photos from the crash show that multiple tires were missing from the rims after the collision.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, including two small dogs found stuffed inside a crate in the back. WSP later confirmed the driver was arrested for eluding and suspected DUI.

Police Report: Everyone is Safe, Including the Dogs

The dogs were unharmed in the ordeal, and troopers made sure they were safely transported back home. The fact that the dogs both got home safe, and nobody was hurt in this incident is definitely something to smile about.

Also, I think huge credit goes to the trooper who chose safety first and stopped the pursuit when it got too risky.

