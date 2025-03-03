DUI Arrest and Stolen Gun Seized After High-Speed Stop on WA I-5

Speeding on I-5 with a stolen handgun was not a good idea, as this yellow Dodge owner found out this morning.

Driver Arrested After Speeding and Possessing Stolen Firearm on I-5

Early this morning (March 3, 2025), the Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported they found a stolen gun after a routine traffic stop. Trooper Rick Johnson was patrolling northbound on I-5 near 272nd Street when he spotted a yellow early 2000s Dodge Daytona RT driving at 87 miles per hour, 17 mph over the posted speed limit.

After making the traffic stop and pulling over the Dodge, the trooper realized the driver was dangerously speeding and likely under the influence. He was then arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI).

Police searched the vehicle after his arrest and discovered a stolen firearm in the car. Detectives say they do not know the reason or motive behind the stolen weapon but will be trying to answer those questions in the investigation. The suspected DUI driver was taken into custody without incident.

The Washington State Patrol wants to remind people that the dangers of impaired, reckless driving and speeding greatly increase the risk of accidents. If you feel the need to participate in such activities on Washington State roads, they will be waiting to take you to jail.