DUI Accident at Same Richland Pole Where 3 Died One Year Ago

Another late-night DUI crash happened this weekend in Richland Washington at the same pole where 3 people died almost a year ago.

Dejavu in Richland Washington with DUI Crash on G-Way and Jadwin

Early Sunday morning (1/15/23) Richland Police got reports of an accident on George Washington Way in Richland Washington. When arriving at the scene, they found a single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Jadwin and George Washington Way. It is the same location where 3 people died after running into the exact same light pole just under one year ago.

February 2022- 3 Killed in DUI Crash into Light Pole

Last year early on the morning of February 27, 2022, three young adults were killed when the car they were riding in crashed into the light pole on the intersection of Jadwin and George Washington Way. The three were identified later as Daniel Trejo (19) and Andres Morfin (20), and Lianna R. Salazar, (19) from Sunnyside. All the deceased were related according to reports by NBC RightNow.

Jennifer Duong Charged with Vehicular Homicide

The driver, Jennifer Duong (19) was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide after police say she drove at a high rate of speed around 50 mph, and hit the pole. The pole cut the car nearly in half, killing the passengers almost instantly. Police report that all 3 passengers were dead when they arrived on the scene. Duong pleaded not guilty to the charges in March of 2022. I could not find any update on the case and assume it is still awaiting trial.

2023 DUI Crash Ends with No Fatalities

Luckily the DUI crash this weekend ended with no one killed however the single male driver was checked out at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. After being checked out, he was booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of Driving Under the influence. Crews closed the area around George Washington Way between Bradley Blvd and Lee Blv according to the Richland police post.

Is a Change Needed at This Intersection?

This is the second DUI accident into the same light pole in under one year. The pole is set in the middle of the intersection on a curb that can be struck if a driver loses control from either direction. Both accidents obviously also had drivers allegedly under the influence and allegedly driving at a high rate of speed. Should the city remove the pole altogether because it seems to be a magnet for drunk drivers? Is there a better solution at that intersection that could make it safer? These are questions that need to be asked soon by the city of Richland. Read the entire post by clicking here.

