DUI Driver Over 3 Times Legal Limit Busted by Washington State Patrol on I-5

There are not many drivers on the roads around 2:30 in the morning, except for one “kind” that Washington State troopers are looking for.

They found what they were looking for on I-5 at the ramp for SR-599.

Driver Found at Three Times Legal Limit and Arrested for DUI

The Washington State Patrol troopers responded to a crash, with one of the drivers involved suffering serious injuries. The other driver, identified as the one who caused the crash, was arrested for vehicular assault because of DUI.

After taking a breathalyzer, troopers showed a picture of the test machine. The driver was tested and showed more than three times the legal limit, at .314.

Three times the legal limit is not just a close call, but way beyond, and a lack of good judgment. It is the kind of impairment that turns an even routine merge onto a ramp into possibly something catastrophic.

Luckily, both drivers survived.

More Than a Statistic: DUI Accidents are Preventable

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation, but the impairment factor is already clear enough to support an arrest. I write about many crashes on I-5, some caused by weather or mechanical failure. Others are just terrible timing.

This one goes back to a choice and was 100% preventable.

