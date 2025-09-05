Prosecutors File Charges Against WSP Trooper for Richland Fatal Crash

Six months after a fatal DUI collision on Highway 240, prosecutors have finally filed charges against Washington State Patrol Trooper Sarah L. Clasen, 35.

Clasen now faces one count of vehicular homicide while under the influence in the death of 20-year-old Jhoser Vega Sanchez.

Off-Duty Washington State Patrol Trooper Clasen Charged

The decision comes after months of a growing public outcry for justice. Many are asking why charges have not yet been filed.

Benton County Prosecutor Eric Eisinger asked the Spokane Prosecutor’s Office to take over because of potential conflicts of interest. Clasen had been serving the Tri-Cities area for a few years and had relationships with officers on scene.

Assistant Criminal Chief Attorney Katie McNulty officially filed the case Thursday after six long months of waiting. Former Spokane Prosecutor Larry Haskell and current Prosecutor Preston McCollam had both promised charges were coming, but said they needed time to sort out logistics.

Clasen is not being held in jail ahead of her scheduled arraignment on Sept. 24.

Court Documents Lay Out the Prosecution's Case Against Trooper Clasen

Court documents say Clasen was driving her Kia Telluride toward her residence in a Richland Horn Rapids neighborhood when she turned and struck Sanchez’s oncoming motorcycle. Sanchez later died at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

Clasen allegedly tried to drive away, appeared slow to respond, and even laughed while discussing Sanchez’s critical condition. All of those responses were captured on camera or in audio footage from Clasen's car, which automatically called for help after it detected the collision.

She can also be seen in the cam footage refusing to answer questions about alcohol. Witnesses confirmed she had spent nearly four hours at a local bar before just leaving.

This Case is Under Intense Public Scrutiny

Clasen has been on paid administrative leave, and her attorney insists the case is more complicated than people think. He argues she deserves a fair process, not public judgment.

For the Sanchez family and the wider community, this case is about accountability. Many will be watching closely when Clasen steps into court later this month.

