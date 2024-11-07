Drowsy Driving: A Hidden & Ignored Danger for Washington Drivers

As winter approaches, Washington drivers are urged to stay alert, drowsy driving is a serious risk.

The Dangers of Drowsy Driving: Why Washington Drivers Need to Stay Alert

In Washington, drivers face unique challenges on the road, from unpredictable weather to long commutes and mountainous terrain. But there's another danger that doesn't always get the attention it deserves and most drivers are guilty of, drowsy driving. Fatigue behind the wheel is a major cause of accidents in the state, and it’s entirely preventable. I drive back and forth across the mountain passes often for Seahawks games, and admit there are times I should have stopped and rested. My guess is, I am not the only one guilty of that.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued a clear message for all drivers: "Tired drivers are dangerous drivers. If you haven't gotten enough sleep to drive alert, it isn't safe to get behind the wheel." The warning, shared on their social media on November 7, highlights an often-overlooked risk. Sleepiness behind the wheel can slow your reaction time, impair your judgment, and make it harder to stay focused on the road, all factors that increase the likelihood of a crash.

Sleep deprivation affects driving much like alcohol intoxication. When you’re drowsy, your body’s response time is much slower, and your ability to make critical decisions is impaired. The risk of falling asleep at the wheel is three times higher for drivers who get less than six hours of sleep a night. Washington drivers who work long hours, particularly in industries that require shift work or those with multiple jobs, face even greater risks.

The key to avoiding drowsy driving is both awareness and preparation. Ask yourself before you hit the road: "Am I alert enough to drive?" If you're sleep-deprived, suffering from sleep problems, or plan to drive long distances without rest, it’s important to reconsider your travel plans. Avoid driving during times when you would normally be asleep because drowsiness is most likely to hit at those times.

The Washington State Patrol wants drivers to recognize the warning signs of fatigue before it is too late. Some of these signs are frequent yawning, trouble keeping your eyes open, difficulty focusing, missing exits, and feeling irritable or restless. If you experience these symptoms, you should pull over safely and take a break, whether that means getting a caffeinated drink, stretching your legs, or maybe taking a short nap at a rest area.

For longer trips, especially on highways or mountain routes, consider traveling with another who can help you stay alert or take turns driving. Plan ahead and schedule rest stops or overnight breaks, and never push through drowsiness in order to reach your destination faster. If you try and push it, you may not get there at all before causing an accident. Preventing drowsy driving is a simple matter of recognizing when you’re too tired to be behind the wheel and making the right decision to take a break.