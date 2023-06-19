Wanted Drunk Guy Drifts His Car in Front of Tri-Cities Police

Man Wanted on DUI Warrant Found Because of Stupidity

Tri-Cities Police Find Wanted Man After Dumb Stunt

You would think a man that was wanted for an outstanding DUI hit & run warrant would be low-key. Turns out, this wanted man thought just the opposite and decided to make it really easy for Tri-Cities police to find him. The Pasco Police Department had just finished up a regular traffic stop around 3rd and Clark Street when they noticed a car driving in the oncoming traffic lane near them. Not only were they driving in the wrong lane, but they were allegedly driving and driving erratically according to police.

Man Was Wanted on Previous Hit & Run DUI Warrant

The Pasco Police Department pulled over the "stunt driver" after witnessing the attempted power slides in oncoming traffic. After running his information, they found that the man was wanted on a past Hit & Run DUI from 2016. The man was arrested and booked into the Franklin County Jail. After the Pasco Police Department posted about the "stunt driver" on their official Facebook page, the Tri-Cities community had a laugh at his expense.

