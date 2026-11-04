Seahawks Turn to Drew Lock After New Sam Darnold Injury

The Seattle Seahawks are switching to Drew Lock at quarterback against the Arizona Cardinals, but not for the reason most fans think.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Sam Darnold has been ruled out for Week 9 after suffering a quad injury and a cracked rib in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears.

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Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said in a press conference today that Darnold's status is considered week-to-week and announced that Drew Lock will start.

Seahawks Lock Has Injury Concerns Also

Lock isn't exactly entering the week at 100 percent, after dealing with a lingering elbow and forearm injury and the Seahawks plan to limit his practice throws throughout the week.

Rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe will serve as the primary backup and split practice reps with Lock to make sure he's ready if needed.

Lock Already Beat Arizona This Season

Drew Lock already started for the Seahawks against Arizona back in Week 2 when Darnold was unavailable, and put together an impressive performance.

Lock completed 19 of 26 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns. He didn't throw an interception, and Seattle cruised to a 31-7 victory.

His numbers this season have been solid in limited action, 35-of-48 passing for 422 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. That's a 72.9% completion rate and a 127.3 passer rating.

Most Seahawks fans I know have wanted Lock to start for a while; and this week we will see if those fans are right.

Can Lock Get Seattle Back on Track?

The bigger question is whether his elbow and forearm will cooperate long enough to get through Sunday's game.

With Milroe getting extra preparation, Seattle has a backup plan ready.

If Lock manages to get another win and run the offense better like the first two weeks of the season, I would be surprised the change was not made permanent even when Darnold gets healthy.

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