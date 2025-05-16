Dreaming of Owning the Freestone Inn, My $6 Million Fantasy

This story was written by someone who wishes they could afford it. (me)

There have been times when a real estate listing has caught my eye, but I can't think of a time I wanted to have $3 million in the bank like I do now. I stumbled across the listing for the Freestone Inn in Mazama, with a price of $2,999,500. It’s completely out of my budget, but that doesn't stop me from daydreaming about owning it.

I did contact the agent and found out that you can buy this property for just under $3 million, but you can add on to that with another 8 amazing cabins. The total price of the Freestone Inn and the 8 luxury cabins would be around $6 million. He did say if you were not interested in the cabins, they would still sell the Inn without the cabins for $2,999,500. Just contact Adam Rynd, he is the man.

The Freestone Inn is Now For Sale, Located in Washington Methow Valley

The Freestone Inn sits in the middle of jaw-dropping beauty in Washington's Methow Valley. It is the kind of place that makes you want to sell everything, pack your bags, and start a new life in hospitality (even if you've never worked at a hotel in your life). It has 12 luxurious rooms, four dreamy suites, a bistro bar, meeting rooms, and even a pizza place called Jack’s Hut.

The purchase even includes a 1,200-square-foot manager or owner’s cabin, and already a premier spot in Washington State. Picture evenings spent chatting with travelers in the outdoor hot tub under a sky full of stars. This famous Inn is literally steps from the Methow Valley Trail System and North Cascades National Park. Just look at these pictures and try and tell me it is not beautiful.

Anyone Have $3 Million to Loan Me?

It’s the kind of place that could be your forever passion project, if you had $3 or $6 million. I'll be honest, my bank account would start laughing at me if I even asked the question. But I can’t help but keep the listing open, staring at the photos like a long-lost love.

Whoever ends up buying the Freestone Inn: please, take care of it. And maybe let me rent a room once in a while so I can live the dream, at least for a weekend.

See the full gallery and learn more about this unique and beautiful area at RealNex.com listing by clicking here.