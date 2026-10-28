Benton County Deputies Work with Tri-Cities Police in Fiesta Foods Arrest

A domestic disturbance late last night led to a response from law enforcement agencies across the Tri-Cities and an arrest at Fiesta Foods in Pasco.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to reports of a suspect threatening a family member and following her vehicle through the Tri-Cities.

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Deputies went to the victim's location to make sure she was safe, and the victim shared information to help locate the suspect.

Suspect Reportedly Followed Family Member Through Tri-Cities

Kennewick Police Sergeant Safranek located the suspect's vehicle and conducted what police call a high-risk traffic stop at Fiesta Foods in Pasco.

Officers use a high-risk stop when they believe a situation could pose a danger.

During a high-risk stop, officers take extra precautions when approaching a vehicle and working to take someone into custody.

Pasco Police officers helped with the arrest while the suspect was taken into custody.

More Details Emerge in the Incident

A separate report from 509 Media adds more details about the incident, including an alleged confrontation at the Finley fire station.

The post claims the suspect jumped onto the woman’s red Kia SUV and kicked in the windshield while she was inside. It also says the suspect fled toward Pasco, where officers later located and detained him.

The suspect reportedly requested medical attention for a leg injury, claiming he had been run over by the woman’s vehicle.

These additional details have not been independently confirmed.

Local Tri-Cities Agencies Working Together

The Benton County Sheriff's Office praised Sergeant Safranek for his observation and initiative and thanked Pasco Police for responding quickly to assist.

The sheriff's office emphasized that the agencies share the same goal of keeping people safe, regardless of which jurisdiction they live in.

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