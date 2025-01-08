Dolly Parton Visiting Tri-Cities Rumor: The Truth Behind the Buzz

This is the REAL truth to the big rumor about Dolly visiting Richland, Washington.

Dolly Parton Coming to the Tri-Cities? Let’s Clear Up the Rumor

Over the weekend, something curious caught the attention of Tri-Cities residents when a post from Adventures Underground, a popular bookstore in Richland, sparked excitement. The post on both Facebook and Instagram, featured a mysterious close-up of Dolly Parton’s eyes and the top of her head, with the number “1” placed above it. The cryptic message simply said, “She’s coming! Stay tuned for more!”

Naturally, fans of Dolly Parton, the country music icon and renowned philanthropist, began speculating wildly about the potential visit. Was the beloved star really planning to make a surprise appearance in Richland? People quickly took to social media, tagging friends and family, dreaming of meeting Dolly in person.

I couldn’t resist my curiosity and went down to Adventures Underground today to get the scoop straight from the source. And while the excitement over Dolly’s potential visit is certainly understandable, it turns out that the post wasn’t quite what everyone thought.

Store workers cleared up the confusion by explaining that the cryptic post was actually promoting something a bit different. The post is part of a fun “Where’s Dolly?” promotion taking place in the Uptown area of Richland. Throughout January, participating stores along George Washington Way will feature cardboard cutouts of Dolly Parton in different locations. Shoppers who spot the cutouts can win prizes!

The promotion is also a chance to give back to a cause that’s close to Dolly’s heart. Donations will be accepted for her literacy charity, the Imagination Library. This incredible program mails free, age-appropriate books to children from birth to their 5th birthday and more than 2 million books are sent to kids around the world every month.

While Dolly’s books and charitable efforts are alive and well in Washington, she won’t be appearing in person this time around. There are no concert dates planned for the state in 2025 either. However, the “Where’s Dolly?” promotion gives us the perfect opportunity to celebrate her impact on literacy while having some fun along the way.