Dogs & Geese Team Up with WSDOT to Warn of Weekend Cattle Drive

What did the Snoqualmie geese say to the dogs across the fence?

Snoqualmie Pass Animals Spill the Beans on Upcoming Cattle Drive

In a video recently posted by the Snoqualmie Pass X account, two geese, a pair of border collies, and an all-too-typical morning chat about the upcoming cattle drive left travelers both chuckling and wondering how best to plan their weekend road trips.

"Did you hear there’s a cattle drive through SR 821 in the Yakima River Canyon?" the geese honked, clearly in the know.

"Really!?" replied a border collie, ears perked up with interest. These hardworking pups live for any opportunity to herd something, anything, even if it’s just rumors of bovine chaos.

"Saturday, Jan. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon," the geese continued, waddling proudly through the details. "Six miles from Roza to the Eaton Ranch. You might want to AVOID the area."

The collie retorted, "Speak for yourself."

This amusing exchange of barnyard banter was accompanied by a more serious warning from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), warning that travelers on State Route 821 in the Yakima River Canyon will face delays because of the annual Eaton family cattle drive on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cattle drive will take over at least one lane of the highway, as approximately 1,000 cattle make their way six miles north from the Roza Recreational Site to the Eaton Ranch.

For those who prefer to avoid the hoofbeats and tail-wagging chaos, WSDOT recommends taking I-82 between Yakima and Ellensburg. Not only will it save you time, but it’ll spare you the sight of cattle casually strolling across your lane while you sip your morning coffee.