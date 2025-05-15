Diesel Spill Cleared and Lanes Reopened After WA I-5 Crash Near Castle Rock

A crash and diesel spill on northbound I-5 near Castle Rock caused major delays early this morning (Thursday, May 15, 2025), but could have been much worse if not for the quick response of WSDOT crews.

What Happened?

At around 7:35 a.m., a semi-truck was involved in a crash near milepost 54 on I-5, close to the Toutle River Rest Area. The Washington State Patrol reported the crash blocked both the left and center lanes, and that the semi involved was leaking diesel fuel. A hazmat crew was called for cleanup to keep it from spreading.

Just over an hour later, at 8:50 a.m., backups on I-5 had grown to around three miles, and the Washington State Patrol told drivers to avoid the area and to expect long delays. Luckily, help was on the way.

Fast Work by Cleanup Crews

WSDOT crews quickly jumped into action to contain the diesel spill and laid down absorbent materials to prevent the diesel from spreading. Their swift and coordinated work made it possible to reopen the closed lanes by 10:41 a.m., less than three hours after the incident began. That may seem long, but it could have been much worse.

WSDOT Southwest gave a big shoutout to their on-the-ground teams, saying:

“Huge shout out to our amazing crews for jumping into action… Thanks to their quick work, travelers will soon be back on the move.”

Remember the Heroes Behind the Scenes. Slow Down & Move Over

This story is a reminder of the critical role WSDOT crews play in keeping roads safe at personal risk sometimes. They do many selfless jobs, from managing toxic spills to directing traffic, and that hard work often goes unnoticed.

I just want you to remember to give them the same respect and slow down as if your own family were working alongside them. Thanks.