Severe Semi Crash Shuts Down I-5 After 100 Gallons of Diesel Spill

All lanes were blocked early yesterday morning on I-5 after a semi truck slammed into a barrier around 3:18 a.m., according to Washington State Patrol.

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The crash happened in the northbound lanes near the Steilacoom-DuPont Road exit on Wednesday morning, causing major slowdowns. Photos from the scene showed that the front cab of the truck was completely destroyed, with the front axle lying on the pavement behind the crash.

credit Trooper Kameron Watts via X credit Trooper Kameron Watts via X loading...

Diesel Spill After Semi Crash Cripples I-5 Traffic

What made this crash especially tricky wasn’t just the wreck itself, but what spilled afterward.

Troopers reported up to 100 gallons of diesel fuel pouring across the highway. At one point, traffic was cautiously squeezing by in the far left lane, but conditions were described as slick enough that cars were essentially “skating” through the area.

Semi trucks usually carry most of their gas in two large tanks located just behind the front tires. In crashes, that diesel fuel can catch fire easily or cause a major fuel spill.

All of this happened in an active construction zone, making a pretty dangerous mix for anyone in the area.

Crews Dangerously Clean Up Diesel Spill in the Dark

The Oak Harbor Freight Lines semi was heavily damaged, its front end crushed and twisted toward the barrier. In one shot, the truck’s front axle is completely detached, sitting roughly 50 yards behind the rest of the truck cab.

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The crash happened in the early morning hours under dark, foggy conditions.

Even with the severity of the crash and the truck's extensive damage, no serious injuries were reported.

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