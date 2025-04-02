There were a ton of fake stories floating around yesterday on social media, but did this one fool you?

Washington State April Fools Prank 2025: Belltown Hellcat Edition

If you were online at all yesterday, you might have seen a shocking update on "Belltown Hellcat" driver Miles Hudson, who allegedly totaled his SRT Hellcat in a high-speed crash, according to a post on X. The story spread quickly with claims of Hudson driving 130 MPH before slamming into a tree.

Some people took the news seriously, especially with Hudson’s notorious reputation for reckless driving around Seattle. But if you were skeptical like me, you weren’t alone, and it turns out the crash was just an April Fools' prank.

Right away, when I first looked at the photo, the damage seemed very light and inconsistent with what I would expect from a 130 MPH crash. I checked Reddit, where others had the same thoughts, pointing out details in the broken glass, car damage, lettering on a patch, and even the car stripes were telltale signs of AI edits.

The Legal Saga of the Washington State "Belltown Hellcat" Owner

For those unfamiliar with the Hellcat saga, the owner is 21-year-old Miles Hudson, who became infamous for his loud and dangerous driving incidents in his custom Dodge Charger. He is known for revving his engine loudly wherever he goes and speeding through Seattle streets. He has a large social media presence with followers who both love and hate him. His car has very distinctive custom tiger stripes that are easy to spot. The recognizable strips are what led to the name "Belltown Hellcat."

Hudson’s fame eventually led to serious consequences with the law. He was arrested on multiple charges in 2024, including stalking and sharing intimate images of an ex-girlfriend. These charges were part of a larger legal case, including charges of reckless driving and violating Seattle’s strict noise ordinances. After losing in court, he continued like before, even after a judge ruled against him, and he was arrested again.

Belltown Hellcat Owner Pleads Guilty: Still Faces Charges

In March 2025, he pleaded guilty to sharing intimate images without consent and agreed to a 24-month suspended sentence. He was also ordered to stay away from the victim with a five-year no-contact order. His reckless driving charges are still pending, and he faces big penalties of over $80,000 in noise ordinance fines alone.

As for the fate of the Hellcat? It was impounded multiple times, and that story has yet to be written. Most think Hudson’s controversial tiger-striped car will likely never be seen on Washington roads again, and I agree.

Did you get fooled by yesterday's "Belltown Hellcat" prank? If you did, don't worry. I won't tell.