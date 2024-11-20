Details Released: Body Found Near I-182 Identified as Male

The Washington State Patrol has released new details regarding a body discovered near a busy Tri-Cities on-ramp to I-182.

Investigation Underway After Body Found Near Richland Highway

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating the discovery of a body found Wednesday morning near a busy Tri-Cities highway. The body, now believed to be that of a man, was found at approximately 9 a.m. near the eastbound interchange ramp from Highway 240 to Interstate 182, close to Aaron Drive in Richland.

According to WSP Lieutenant Dustin Drout, the body was discovered by a passing motorist who had stopped to secure their load. While they were looking for something that flew from their trailer, they discovered the body in the brush. While the body showed signs of being there for an extended period according to the Washington State Patrol, the time of death has not been determined. Based on the remains, authorities believe the individual may have been a male, but they have not yet confirmed the person's age or gender.

The scene, located on the median of the highway ramp, has been cordoned off for investigation, and it is possible that some traffic disruptions could occur as detectives process the area. Lieutenant Drout said that the investigation is ongoing, and further details would be released as they become available.

The discovery of this body looks to be the third recent pedestrian incident in the Tri-Cities area involving highways. Just the day before, a 31-year-old Richland man, Juan D. Galvan, was injured in Yakima after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the Interstate 82 on-ramp late Tuesday night and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Also, a fatal pedestrian accident occurred in Pasco on November 13, when a homeless man was killed while attempting to cross a darkened street near the Blue Bridge on I-182.