Despite Decline, Washington Auto Thefts Remain a Concern in 2024

Auto thefts in Washington are 30% lower in 2024, but experts warn not to let our guard down.

X @PugetSoundATTF X @PugetSoundATTF loading...

Washington State Sees Decline in Auto Thefts, But Challenges Remain

Washington state is seeing a promising decline in auto thefts, with the latest data showing a 30% decrease in vehicle thefts compared to last year in 2023. According to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF), a total of 24,290 vehicles have been reported stolen in Washington State as of October 2024. While the numbers remain concerning, they are a significant improvement from the previous year, offering hope that efforts to combat auto theft are starting to make a difference.

The latest monthly figures show that Pierce County reported 325 stolen vehicles in October, while King County, which includes Seattle, saw a staggering 1,088 vehicles stolen in the same period. This equates to an average of nearly 46 cars stolen each day in the two counties alone. Despite these high numbers, experts believe the overall trend is moving in the right direction.

One main factor contributing to the decline in auto thefts is the arrest of several members of the so-called “KiaBoys,” a group responsible for a significant portion of vehicle thefts in the region. The group gained notoriety for using simple techniques to steal Kia and Hyundai models, particularly those from the 2010-2021 model years, which lacked advanced anti-theft features. The efforts to target these thieves have had a large impact on reducing auto theft rates, according to the ATTF.

X @PugetSoundATTF X @PugetSoundATTF loading...

Even with the positive trend this year, auto theft remains a serious concern for many Washington residents in high-density resident areas and apartment complexes. If you are worried about car theft, here are some great basic tips to give you a starting point.

1-Lock your car and hide valuables: Simple steps like locking your vehicle and removing or concealing valuables inside can deter thieves.

2-Avoid leaving keys inside: Never leave your keys or fobs in your vehicle, even if you’re only stepping away for a minute.

3-Don’t leave vehicles running unattended: During cold months, it’s tempting to leave the car running to warm it up, but this makes it an easy target for thieves. A car left running for just a few seconds is vulnerable to theft.

4-Use anti-theft devices: Devices such as steering wheel locks, kill switches, and alarms can serve as an effective deterrent to thieves. People with Kia and Hyundai vehicles are advised to use steering wheel locks, even if the manufacturer has upgraded the vehicle’s software to prevent theft. These models are still a common target even with the upgrade.

5-Park in well-lit areas: Parking in visible, well-lit areas makes it harder for thieves to steal your car without being noticed.

6-Consider GPS tracking: If your vehicle is stolen, a GPS tracker, such as an AirTag or Tile, can help you track its location and increase the chances of recovery.

While these recommendations can help reduce the risk of becoming a victim, law enforcement continues to focus on cracking down on auto theft rings. The ATTF remains active in the region, with officers working daily to apprehend thieves and dismantle organized theft networks.

As the winter months approach, experts are urging car owners to be particularly vigilant, with colder temperatures and the holiday shopping season often leading to an increase in car thefts. The Puget Sound region has already seen several reports of theft attempts involving vehicles left running unattended in parking lots, a trend that spikes as temperatures drop.

Despite these challenges, the 30% drop in statewide auto thefts in 2024 is a hopeful sign. With continued community awareness, law enforcement action, and preventative measures, the trend could continue to move in the right direction and ultimately keep more vehicles on the road and out of the hands of thieves.