Seattle Judge Ruled Topless Sunbathing is Legal at Denny Blaine Park

A King County Superior Court judge signed an order on May 1 clarifying that topless sunbathing is legally permitted throughout Denny Blaine Park in Seattle, even in zones marked as "clothing required."

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People who have been coming to this park for years think this is a significant win. But for the neighbors who have been fighting to restrict access, it is another setback.

The broader legal battle, however, is far from over.

What the Recent Court Ruling Actually Says

Judge Samuel Chung granted a motion from Friends of Denny Blaine, a group of activists and park users who organized to protect the park and its LGBTQ and nudist community. The motion clarified that the city's abatement plan, which divided the park into clothing-optional and clothing-required zones, does not prohibit toplessness anywhere in the park.

The ruling also allows the city to update signage to reflect that clarification.

Friends of Denny Blaine had raised concerns that private security hired by nearby homeowners was selectively telling topless women to cover up in certain areas. Their position has been consistent and straightforward: that toplessness is not nudity and should be allowed.

How This Park Got So Complicated

Denny Blaine Park sits along Lake Washington and has long been a clothing-optional beach and gathering place for Seattle's LGBTQ community. It was added to the Washington Heritage Register in 2025 as the state's first recognized LGBTQ nude beach.

The legal trouble started when nearby homeowners filed a lawsuit alleging the park had become a regional venue for illegal activity, including public sex acts, drug use, trespassing, and threatening behavior toward neighbors.

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A judge previously ordered the city to implement an abatement plan rather than close the park entirely, creating the zone system that is now at the center of this dispute.

What Happens Next

This latest ruling is just one piece of a much larger case. The opposing community group, Denny Blaine Park for All, said Friday that this latest ruling has little impact on the broader trial.

They say an earlier ruling this week will allow wider evidence to be presented, including years of documented safety concerns from residents.

A trial is set for May 27.

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