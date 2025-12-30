How the Seahawks Built a Historic 13-Win Season in 2025
The Seattle Seahawks are quietly making a statement this season, with a 13–3 record heading into the final week.
The Seahawks have already matched the franchise’s best single-season marks. Strangely, the 13-win season has happened in the same years as the naming of a new Catholic Pope. Even stranger, the previous two times, the Seahawks made it all the way to the Super Bowl. Could history be repeating itself? Only time will tell.
The Seahawks Defense Carries the Team
One thing that is clear this season is how dominant the defense has been. When the offense has struggled with turnovers or stalled drives, Seattle’s defensive line and secondary have kept opponents in check.
In Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers, the defense forced key turnovers and limited big plays in the 2nd half, giving the offense better field position, leading to points. That kind of consistency is one major reason the Seahawks are riding a six-game winning streak.
Seattle's Offense Stepped Up When Needed
The offense has not been flawless, especially with quarterback Sam Darnold throwing multiple turnovers at times in games this season. But the team has still found ways to win when it counts most. The defense has been legendary, running backs have powered through tough yards, receivers have made clutch catches, and special teams have maybe chipped in the most.
The Seahawks have the kind of balanced, complementary football that makes them dangerous, no matter the situation. Championship teams tend to find ways to win games in multiple ways, and the Seahawks have proven they can do that, maybe more than anyone.
Looking Ahead to Saturday Night
The final regular-season showdown against the San Francisco 49ers is this Saturday. Seattle still has a chance to clinch the NFC West title and a number one seed with a potential playoff home-field advantage.
Between a dominant defense, opportunistic offense, and smart coaching, the Seahawks have positioned themselves to possibly add another historic chapter, and maybe even make it back to the Super Bowl. History looks like it is on our side.
