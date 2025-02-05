December 12th Could Become the Official Holiday for Seahawks Fans

A new bill could soon make December 12th "Day of the 12s" each year to honor passionate and loyal Seahawks fans.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Celebrating the 12s: A Bill to Honor Seahawks Fans with a "Day of the 12s"

As a lifelong Seahawks fan, there’s no denying the pride I feel wearing navy blue and action green. The Seattle Seahawks fans, today known as the 12s, are also known for the energy and passion they bring to every game. This passion is about to be honored a second time with a bill that would designate December 12 as the “Day of the 12s” in Washington State. The vote is set to be heard this Friday in a state House Committee and if passed will officially recognize the tremendous impact of the 12s and the deep connection we share with our team.

For those unfamiliar, the 12s aren’t just fans, we feel like we are part of the team. In 1984, the Seahawks made history by becoming the first professional sports team to retire a jersey number in honor of their fans. The number 12, once worn by a single player, was retired to symbolize the fans and their undeniable influence on the team’s early success. The 12s (called the 12th Man at the time) were recognized as the “extra player” on the field with the noise they brought to every home game in the original King Dome.

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks Getty Images loading...

This proposed bill will officially recognize December 12 as the "Day of the 12s," a special day to celebrate the fierce loyalty and commitment Seahawks fans demonstrate year after year. Whether you’re in the stands, watching from home, or representing the Seahawks thousands of miles away, the 12s are all connected by that unmistakable love for our team that makes the Seahawks’ fanbase one of the most dedicated in the world.

The proposed bill emphasizes that Washington state is home to the “loudest, most passionate, and greatest sports fans on earth”. We’ve set world records for crowd noise and Marshawn Lynch’s electrifying touchdown run in the 2011 playoffs literally shook the stadium and caused an actual earthquake. That moment highlights everything the 12s are about: loud, proud, and unshakably loyal.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Being a part of the 12s is like being part of a huge family. Seahawks games are more than just sports events; they are a community of fans who share a common love. We come together to cheer, support and sometimes cry on each other's shoulders. The people I have been sitting next to for years, I now consider my Lumen Field family.

When we wear our blue and green, we stand as one, representing our love for Seattle and our Seahawks. This recognition is not just for the loud, enthusiastic fans who fill the stadium every week. It’s for the fans who wear their Seahawks gear proudly, no matter where they are in the world, who might never get to go to a game. It’s for the fans who have supported the team through thick and thin in their own way, whether celebrating a Super Bowl victory or rallying after a tough loss.

The 12s are more than just a number on a jersey, they are the heartbeat of the team. Let’s keep the tradition alive, loud and proud. Go Seahawks!