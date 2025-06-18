Study Finds Washington the 4th Least Delinquent State for Citizen Debt

Do you pay your bills on time? Most people in Washington do, according to a newly published study.

Household debt across the U.S. recently hit a staggering $18.2 trillion. A new report from WalletHub ranked all 50 states based on debt delinquency with their citizens, and the results show big differences between the worst and best states.

How WalletHub Measured Debt Trouble for US States

To find where people are struggling the most, WalletHub analyzed data from the first quarter of 2025 and focused on two key indicators.

The percentage of individual tradelines (credit accounts) that are delinquent.

The percentage of total loan balances that are delinquent.

Together, these give a clear picture of how much people are actually behind.

Washington is Near the Top in Financial Responsibility

Washington State ranked 47th overall, one of the least delinquent in the country.

Delinquent Tradelines: 9.27%

Delinquent Loan Balances: 5.05%

While any debt delinquency is concerning, these numbers are low compared to other states, showing that most Washingtonians are keeping up with their credit. Only three states are ranked better than Washington State in the survey: Montana, Utah, and Iowa.

Here is a basic rundown of the 5 worst states in the study.

1. Mississippi

Tradelines Delinquent: 14.27%

Loan Balances Delinquent: 13.09%

2. Louisiana

Tradelines Delinquent: 13.12%

Loan Balances Delinquent: 11.93%

3. West Virginia

Tradelines Delinquent: 12.33%

Loan Balances Delinquent: 10.13%

4. Alabama

Tradelines Delinquent: 12.32%

Loan Balances Delinquent: 9.34%

5. Arkansas

Tradelines Delinquent: 11.81%

Loan Balances Delinquent: 9.46%

