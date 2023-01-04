After Friday, Guess How Many Days Tri-Cities WA is Above Freezing

It has been brutely cold so far this winter in Tri-Cities, but a break might be in sight soon.

It Has Been Brutely Cold This Winter in Tri-Cities Washington

The cold first hit the middle of November and has basically not let go of our region since. All of December, especially the time around Christmas, was one of the coldest I can remember in recent memory. The amount of ice on city side streets made any added moisture at all dangerous to walk or drive on. Now it looks like we will finally have some relief sooner than you would think.

This Saturday Morning Things Start Heating Up

After this Friday night (1/6/23), the current forecast calls for a high of 44° and a low of 36°. That is the first time in what seems like forever that the low temp is above freezing. The good news is that the warming trend does not end there for the Tri-Cities. How long is it going to stay above freezing? Check out how many days in a row we are expected to stay out of the deep freeze.

