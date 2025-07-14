Although Chris Daughtry didn’t win the top prize of Season 5 of American Idol, he was a top finalist and solidly held down the rock genre performances on the show. His performance of Fuel’s “Hemorrhage (In My Hands)” was so good, he was offered to join the group, but he ultimately turned it down and formed the band Daughtry and released their debut album after Idol in 2006.

Since then, the band has been nominated for a Grammy four times and has scored many mainstream hits, including “It’s Not Over,” “Home,” and “What About Now.”

Daughtry at the Benton Franklin Fair: What You Need to Know

In 2023, the band made a major change and signed with Big Machine Records, supporting their shift to a heavier rock sound. The change in focus paid off with their first release, “Artificial,” reaching number one on the rock charts in August of 2023.

Now, on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, those of us living in Eastern Washington have a chance to see this legendary band at the Benton Franklin Fair in Kennewick. The show starts at 7:45 and will be far the biggest night of entertainment during the five days of the fair.

Here’s how you can win reserved tickets to see Daughtry at the Benton Franklin Fair

Get your name in below to win reserved tickets to Daughtry at the fair or tickets to the Horse Heaven Round-Up Rodeo, and we’ll see you at the Best Week of Summer, August 19-23. For a complete rundown of entertainment and event schedules, visit the Benton Franklin Fair website.