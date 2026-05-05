Reignited Pass Rusher Dante Fowler Jr. Signs with Seattle Seahawks

Three sacks. That's what Dante Fowler Jr. produced last season in Dallas on one of the worst defenses in the NFL. He was asked to carry a defense that was never supposed to be his to carry alone.

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But context matters. And in Seattle, I will guarantee we will see more of the older Fowler Jr., who had over 10 sacks.

Dallas Cowboys v Chicago Bears Getty Images loading... CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 21: Dante Fowler Jr. #13 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 21, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Why Dallas Was the Wrong Situation at the Wrong Time

When Fowler signed with the Cowboys, the plan made sense on paper when they had Parsons on the other side. He would rush the passer opposite Micah Parsons, one of the most dominant defensive players in the league. Then, Dallas traded Parsons to the Green Bay Packers before the season even started.

Suddenly, Fowler wasn't a complementary piece anymore. He was the guy on a rebuilding defense that finished among the worst in the NFL. That is an unfair ask for any veteran at 31, let alone one whose value has always been what he can do as a rotational rusher rather than a featured star.

The situation failed him. Not the other way around. He played for the Jaguars (2016–2018), Rams (2018–2019), Atlanta Falcons (2020–2021), Dallas Cowboys (2022–2023), and Washington Commanders (2024–2025).

Seattle Is Built Very Different from Dallas

The Seahawks just won the Super Bowl. Their defensive front is loaded with talent, and DeMarcus Lawrence, Fowler's former Cowboys teammate, is expected back in Seattle as well. Fowler knows Lawrence. He knows defensive coordinator Aden Durde, who coached him in Atlanta and again in Dallas. He visited Seattle before the draft and liked what he saw.

This is a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, which is a prove-it contract in the best possible environment. Fowler doesn't need to be the guy here. He just needs to be himself, a dangerous, experienced pass rusher who wins in rotation and makes life miserable for opposing quarterbacks on passing downs.

That version of Fowler showed up in Washington just two years ago with 10 and a half sacks. That is the version fans can expect in the 2026 season.

Washington Commanders v New Orleans Saints Getty Images loading... NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 15: Kendre Miller #25 of the New Orleans Saints is tackled by Dante Fowler Jr. #6 of the Washington Commanders during the second half at Caesars Superdome on December 15, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Role Fits, and the Timing Is Right

Fowler replaces Boye Mafe, who signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency. The Seahawks didn't draft an edge rusher in eight picks last month, so this signing fills a real need without complicating the compensatory pick formula. Seattle is projected to land four picks in 2027 as a result of their free agency math.

In Seattle, surrounded by talent, coached by someone who already knows how to get the best out of him, the bounce-back story writes itself.

Dallas didn't get what they want out of Dante Fowler Jr., but Seattle likely will.

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