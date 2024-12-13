Dangerous WA Border Pursuit: Stolen Vehicle & Machete Recovered

A dramatic series of events unfolded yesterday afternoon when a carjacking at the Blaine border crossing escalated into a high-speed pursuit along Interstate 5.

X @wspd7pio X @wspd7pio loading...

Carjacking Leads to High-Speed Pursuit, Suspect Apprehended After PIT Maneuver

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) were involved in a high-speed pursuit along Interstate 5, which eventually ended with a successful takedown near Bow Hill Rest Area in Skagit County.

The incident began around 1:30 p.m. when WSP Troopers were alerted to a carjacking at the Blaine border crossing. The suspect, armed with a knife, had stolen a vehicle and nearly struck a CBP officer while fleeing the scene in the stolen car. The officer immediately initiated a pursuit, and the chase quickly escalated as the suspect headed southbound on I-5 toward Bellingham.

The pursuit took a dangerous turn as the suspect’s vehicle ignored CBP units attempting to stop it, prompting Washington State Patrol Troopers to step in. Air assets from CBP were deployed to provide aerial support, assisting ground units in Bellingham. As the suspect’s reckless driving became more apparent with troopers observing erratic lane changes and varying speeds as the chase entered Skagit County.

X @wspd7pio X @wspd7pio loading...

Troopers attempted to deploy stop sticks to end the pursuit, but these efforts proved unsuccessful. The driver’s behavior continued to escalate, making it evident that a more direct intervention was necessary. As the suspect neared the Bow Hill Rest Area, WSP Troopers, in coordination with the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and CBP, executed a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver to bring the vehicle to a halt.

The PIT maneuver was successful, and the suspect was quickly taken into custody. During the arrest, officers recovered a machete from the vehicle. Further investigation revealed that the car involved in the pursuit had been stolen from British Columbia.

The suspect now faces multiple charges, including felony eluding, assault with a deadly weapon, and carjacking. Thanks to the quick and coordinated efforts of the WSP, CBP, and local law enforcement agencies, the dangerous situation was brought to a peaceful conclusion.