Dangerous Motorcyclists Caught After 100+ MPH Chase on WA I-5

Two Motorcyclists Arrested After High-Speed Chase on I-5 in Federal Way

In a dramatic early morning incident just after midnight on November 8, 2024, two motorcyclists were arrested after leading Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers on a high-speed chase along I-5 in Federal Way. The riders were initially spotted by Troopers traveling at speeds over 100 miles per hour while performing dangerous wheelies on the highway.

According to a tweet from WSP Trooper Rick Johnson, the two motorcyclists refused to pull over when troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The pursuit quickly escalated as the riders fled southbound on I-5. The Washington State Patrol, working with their air support unit, was able to track the motorcycles as they sped through the region and find them after they stopped.

The chase ended when the two suspects stopped for gas in Renton, where they were apprehended without further incident. Both riders were taken into custody and are now facing charges of eluding, a felony offense, and other potential violations related to their reckless driving behavior.

“Troopers just attempted to stop these two bikes for 100+ MPH and doing wheelies on I-5 in Federal Way. The bikes fled and WSP Aircraft followed them to Renton where they stopped for gas. Both riders were taken into custody and will be booked into KC Jail for eluding, (which is) a felony,” Trooper Johnson said in his post.

Motorcyclists who engage in dangerous stunts like high-speed racing and performing wheelies put not only themselves at risk but also endanger the lives of other drivers on the road. Both suspects are currently being booked into the King County Jail, where they will face felony charges for eluding officers.